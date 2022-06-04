Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OLMA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 319,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $32.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after acquiring an additional 870,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,771,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 317,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.