Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OLMA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 319,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $32.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after acquiring an additional 870,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,771,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 317,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

