Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.07 Million

Equities analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to post sales of $233.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.37 million to $239.80 million. PRA Group reported sales of $285.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $938.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $913.57 million to $957.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $952.38 million, with estimates ranging from $909.15 million to $988.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of PRAA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 177,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.29.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after buying an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

