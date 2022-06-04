Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will report $117.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.37 million. Qualys reported sales of $99.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $485.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.30 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $566.46 million, with estimates ranging from $556.40 million to $580.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,937 shares of company stock worth $10,296,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 422,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,846. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 52-week low of $97.01 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.82.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

