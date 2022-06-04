Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Silgan by 90,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,492.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. 325,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,295. Silgan has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.