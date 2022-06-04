Zacks: Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $2.64 EPS

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $12.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.05. The company had a trading volume of 987,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.