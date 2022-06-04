Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $447.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $197,169.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,083 shares in the company, valued at $19,239,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in 908 Devices by 173.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after buying an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

