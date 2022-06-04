Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.67.

GNNDY opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $91.25 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

