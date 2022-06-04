Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Reed bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 406,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and sold 89,451 shares valued at $538,149. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

