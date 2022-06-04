Zacks Investment Research Lowers POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.38. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

