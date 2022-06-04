Zacks Investment Research Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.39.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 195,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

