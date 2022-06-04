Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AmpliTech Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

