Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

