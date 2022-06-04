Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to “Hold”

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTZ. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

