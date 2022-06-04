Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.