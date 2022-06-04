Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

MRKR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

