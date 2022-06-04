Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNPTF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CLSA cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SNPTF stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

