Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.60 ($80.22).

Zalando stock opened at €35.22 ($37.87) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($53.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.38.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

