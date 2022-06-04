Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $334.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,271,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

