Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stake Raised by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,761 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises approximately 4.9% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned 0.24% of Zendesk worth $30,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

