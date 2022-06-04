Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232-239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.Zumiez also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

ZUMZ opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zumiez by 15.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

