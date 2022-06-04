Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Zuora stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,858. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zuora by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zuora by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

