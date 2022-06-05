-$0.01 EPS Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,657,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,480 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,786. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

