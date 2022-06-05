$0.03 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

TH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. 196,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,234. The company has a market cap of $695.30 million, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 68.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

