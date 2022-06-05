-$0.09 EPS Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Anaplan also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Anaplan by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 38.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 228.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 28.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.