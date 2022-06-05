-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ ONCY remained flat at $$1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,455. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

