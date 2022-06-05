-$0.13 EPS Expected for BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BuzzFeed.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BZFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

BZFD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 260,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 358.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.