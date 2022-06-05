-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OLK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,936. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

