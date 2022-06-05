-$0.16 EPS Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Charah Solutions reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. The company had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.