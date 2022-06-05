-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IronNet.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million.
In related news, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $34,886.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,793,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $10,230,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $64,236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IRNT stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. IronNet has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.
IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
