$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $192,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITK traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 419,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

