-$0.22 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.29). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 77,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,406. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

