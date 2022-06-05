-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Design Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,024. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

In other news, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 301,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

