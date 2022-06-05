$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock valued at $226,788,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450,549. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

