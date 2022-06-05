-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

