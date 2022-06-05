$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

APLE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,781. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $121,022 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.