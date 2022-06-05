$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

APLE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,781. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $121,022 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.