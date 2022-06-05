$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,384,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 987,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 218,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $784.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

