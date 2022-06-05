$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of CMTG opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

