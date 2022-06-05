$0.56 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,408. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,018,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after acquiring an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,627,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

