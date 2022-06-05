$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) to report $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.85. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,915. The company has a market capitalization of $542.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.