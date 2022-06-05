10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $123.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,327,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.91. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

