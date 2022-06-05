1,111,723 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,111,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NU opened at $4.50 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

