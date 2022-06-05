1,116,664 Shares in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Bought by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,116,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,638,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,430,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCMA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 9,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

