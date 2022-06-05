$114.58 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $114.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $99.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $464.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $474.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $513.44 million, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $530.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

EGP stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.30. The stock had a trading volume of 334,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $151.22 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.