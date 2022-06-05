$120.70 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will report $120.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the highest is $120.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $101.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $500.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $530.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $560.21 million, with estimates ranging from $541.40 million to $581.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. 600,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,798. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $347,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,897.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

