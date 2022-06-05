$123.49 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to post sales of $123.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.77 million. Regional Management reported sales of $99.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $506.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.79 million to $507.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $548.87 million, with estimates ranging from $548.61 million to $549.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

RM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 13,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a quick ratio of 30.17. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth $4,590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

