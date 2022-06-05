12,682 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Bought by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.