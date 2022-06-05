$13.81 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will report $13.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.15 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $60.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.77 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $103.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,356. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

