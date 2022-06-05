1,392,738 Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,392,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,000. Sierra Lake Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 16.15% of Sierra Lake Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,082,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,908. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

