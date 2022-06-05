1,458,400 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,458,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,768,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Barrick Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

