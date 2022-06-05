$16.85 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.33 billion and the highest is $17.33 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $68.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.84 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.42 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,105. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

